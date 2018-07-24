Celtic striker Moussa Dembele ruled out for up to three weeks with injury

Moussa Dembele scored two goals against Alashkert

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has been ruled out for up to three weeks, manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed on Tuesday.

The Hoops face Norwegian side Rosenborg on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League second qualifying-round tie and the 22-year-old Frenchman is now set to miss out, having hobbled off in the first round against Alashkert.

"He'll probably be out for two to three weeks maximum," Rodgers said. "It's unfortunate for him. Sometimes you get that with explosive players. He couldn't have done anymore, though. He came back lean and fit.

"Thankfully it's not a longer-term hamstring. Sometimes these things can be six to eight weeks but it's not that - it's two to three weeks.

"It was unfortunate for him as he's looked very fit in pre-season. He couldn't have done any more. He came back lean and fit, it is just one of those unfortunate things."

Celtic began their qualifying campaign for the Champions League on July 10 and Rodgers is unhappy with the limited window players have to regain their fitness following their summer breaks.

"Managers and players are expected to be in full flow within one or two weeks which is unrealistic really," Rodgers said.

"I feel for all managers and players who are having to get teams out to win games when this is the time of the season that is for fitness."

Rodgers also revealed that fellow striker Odsonne Edouard, who arrived for a club-record £9m fee this summer, has overcome a smaller injury and will be fit to play on Wednesday night.

"We had a scare with Odsonne as well and he only just rejoined training on Monday. After the game, his knee had swollen up. He hadn't trained for a few days but he looked fine on Monday in training.

"Whether Odsonne is up there on his own or he's playing with someone, he's already proven, he can play the role really well."

Dembele scored nine goals in 25 Scottish Premiership games for Celtic last season while Edouard also found the back of the net nine times, across 22 league games, helping the side to their second-successive domestic treble.

Celtic begin their title defence on August 4 against newly-promoted Livingston.