Celtic set to face Malmo or Vidi FC in Champions League play-offs if they overcome AEK

Celtic could be set to face Malmo or Hungarian side MOL Vidi FC in Champions League playoffs

Celtic could be set to face Malmo or Hungarian side MOL Vidi FC in the play-off stage of the Champions League.

The Scottish side have been drawn to face the winners of match five, should they overcome AEK Athens on Wednesday.

Malmo will be the favourites to progress to the tie, and last met Celtic in the play-offs for the 2015/16 Champions League campaign.

On that occasion, the Swedish side won 4-3 on aggregate to progress.

The first legs of the playoffs will take place on 21/22 August with the return fixtures scheduled for 28/29 August.

The winners of the ties will go through to the group stage, the draw for which will be held in Monaco on Thursday, August 30.

The six teams defeated in the play-off games will then transfer to the UEFA Europa League group stage.

The 'champions path' side of the draw served up the following fixtures:

Red Star Belgrade or Sparta Prague vs Salzburg or Shkendija

Qarabag or BATE Borisov vs PSV Eindhoven

Young Boys vs Astana or Dinamo Zagreb

While the 'league path' draw has set up fixtures between: