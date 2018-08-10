Emilio Izaguirre back at Celtic on a one-year contract

Emilio Izaguirre has played over 250 games for Celtic

Former Celtic defender Emilio Izaguirre has re-joined the Scottish champions on a one-year contract.

The left-back played 252 times for the Hoops in his first Glasgow stint, having joined from Motagua in his native Honduras in 2010.

✍️ Delight as Emilio Izaguirre rejoins the Hoops!#WelcomeBackEmilio pic.twitter.com/CdCkfZMmQQ — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 10, 2018

He was named the PFA Player's Player of the Year after an impressive first season in Scotland.

Izaguirre left at the end of the 2016/17 season to join Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Fayha, but now returns to Celtic and will provide cover for first choice left-back Kieran Tierney.

Izaguirre told Celtic TV: "I am very happy, it is my second home here.

"My family and me like to come back here and we will stay here now.

"We were crying when we left.

"We were sad for one year but now I have the opportunity to come back and I'm so happy."