Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers denies rumours he is ready to quit the club

Brendan Rodgers denies he is ready to quit Celtic over transfer issues

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has quashed suggestions that he could walk away from the Scottish champions due to disagreements with the club's board over transfer spending.

Speaking after the 1-0 defeat to Hearts on Saturday, Rodgers denied he is looking to leave, and said he is still looking for "quality players" to improve the squad as the club chase an eighth straight Scottish title.

Rodgers has masterminded two consecutive domestic trebles since joining the Glasgow giants, but publicly voiced his frustration at not adding to his squad before a 1-1 draw at home to Greek champions AEK Athens in the Champions League third qualifying round in midweek.

Celtic now have a huge task in Athens on Tuesday to keep their chances of reaching the Champions League group stages alive.

"Of course we want quality players but there's still improvement in this squad, this team, lots of young players so we'll continue to work with and improve them," said Rodgers.

Celtic were beaten 1-0 by Hearts on Saturday

"I love my life here. Despite all reports, there's talk of ultimatums with the board, I don't work that way, my communication is very open, so that's certainly not the case.

"And I'd read somewhere else about walking away. I've got three years left on my contract here and I love every day of my life at Celtic.

"All I want is for us to improve every aspect of the club. It's a disappointing result for us."

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata, who missed the defeat to Hearts, has been linked with a move to Italy and Spain, but Rodgers insists he wants to keep the Belgian defender at Parkhead.

Rodgers' side face a huge Champions League qualifier in midweek

He added: "Dedryk is one who is in the last year of his contract. He is such a good player, and we don't want to lose him at this stage.

"He has been in discussions with the club for a period of time. Talks were put off in the summer because Dedryk was going to the World Cup and he wanted to see how it would go.

"He is a fantastic player and a guy who we want to keep."