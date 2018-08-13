Moussa Dembele will be substitute for Celtic's Champions League qualifier

Moussa Dembele has travelled with the Celtic squad to Athens

Moussa Dembele will start on the bench for Celtic in their Champions League qualifier against AEK Athens on Tuesday night.

The French striker, who scored 16 goals in 39 appearances last season, has been out since picking up another hamstring injury in the 3-0 home win over Alashkert in the first qualifying round.

His 2017-18 campaign was repeatedly interrupted by injury.

But ahead of the third qualifying round second leg in Athens, with the tie poised at 1-1 from the first meeting, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers confirmed the 22-year-old was fit to feature.

"It's a big boost for us," Rodgers said. "He started the season fantastically well and was unfortunate he got his injury.

"But he has worked very hard to come back and will take his place in the squad.

"It is probably too much to start, he will take his place on the bench.

"He has looked very fit and strong and the beauty with Moussa is he wants to play, he wants to be involved.

"It is too much of a risk to start but I am sure at some point in the game he will play a part."