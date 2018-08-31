Celtic's Moussa Dembele 'unlikely' to face Rangers, says Brendan Rodgers

Moussa Dembele walked off the training pitch on Friday after speaking to Brendan Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admits it is "highly unlikely" that Moussa Dembele will face Rangers on Sunday following his reaction to a failed bid by Lyon.

Dembele walked off the training pitch early in Friday's session following a chat with Rodgers.

"It's very important I protect the environment," Rodgers said. "It's best for him to be inside."

Celtic vs Rangers Live on

The French striker earlier posted a series of messages on his verified Twitter account claiming that someone had failed to keep his word, and liked several other posts which backed his stance and criticised the club.

When asked if Dembele would play on Sunday, Rodgers said: "Highly unlikely. We will see, you never know."

On the Twitter posts, Rodgers said: "At this time of season there is always a narrative around players and agents trying to force moves. It is disappointing. I would be disappointed if it was [aimed] at myself."

Rodgers confirmed that Filip Benkovic would be available to face Rangers after the Leicester defender trained with Celtic ahead of the completion of a loan move.

More to follow...