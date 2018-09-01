Celtic sign former Arsenal forward Armstrong Okoflex on three-year deal

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers (right) and Armstrong Okoflex

Celtic have confirmed the signing of former Arsenal forward Armstrong Okoflex on a three-year deal.

The 16-year-old, who was born in Dublin, progressed through the ranks at Arsenal, and has represented the Republic of Ireland and England at U16 level.

Okoflex, who has been training with the Hoops, says the prospect of playing under manager Brendan Rodgers was a major factor in his decision to sign for the club.

Speaking to the club's website, he said: "It feels good for it to be all official, This is a massive club and one that plays in Europe, while Celtic are also known for bringing young players through their academy to their first team.

"I feel I have a chance to progress here and this is the right club for me at the moment.

"I had a meeting with Brendan Rodgers and he was very convincing. He's a great manager with all the success he's had at previous clubs and at Celtic, and he was one of the big factors in coming here.

"The manager told me about Raheem Sterling, how he was a young teenager at Liverpool and then he brought him up in pre-season and, because he was doing well and better than the older wingers at the club, he played him in the league games. It shows he'll play young players and that's encouraging for me.

"I come from Arsenal and I was U16 and sometimes U18 and I have played a few internationals in my age-groups.

"This season I would like to make my debut. My personal target it to make my debut before I turn 17."