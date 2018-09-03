Celtic apologise and open full investigation into overcrowding at Celtic Park before Old Firm derby

Hundreds of Celtic fans missed the start of the game against Rangers. Photo credit: @mgrobb (Twitter)

Celtic have apologised following an overcrowding incident at Celtic Park that injured five fans before Sunday's Old Firm victory over Rangers.

One Celtic fan was taken to hospital and four others were injured in the incident, which was described as "frightening" by one supporter to Sky Sports News.

Hundreds of fans were stuck outside the North Stand and supporters have been critical of stewarding and policing, and Celtic insist they have opened a full investigation into the incident along with the relevant authorities.

@CelticFCSLO Absolutely chaotic scenes before kick-off. Blocked from going round LL to my seat. Confronted with these scenes at JS stand



Closest thing to a crush I've seen in 18 years going to Celtic Park pic.twitter.com/KEQVPcDxRm — Martin Lennon🌹 (@M4rtinLennon) September 2, 2018

"The safety of our fans will always be of paramount importance and this is a matter which we are treating with the utmost seriousness," the club said in statement on Monday.

"The club, along with Police Scotland, will be investigating this matter fully to identify the causes and take the appropriate steps to ensure this does not happen again at Celtic Park. The club and Police Scotland will advise of the outcome of this investigation once it is complete.

5:02 WATCH: Hhighlights of Celtic 1-0 Rangers WATCH: Hhighlights of Celtic 1-0 Rangers

"We are fully aware of the serious difficulties which arose yesterday for supporters, and we sincerely regret and apologise that so many fans were faced with this situation.Yesterday's match was the first occasion which featured new segregation and access arrangements.

"Our total focus now is to work with the Police in looking at these arrangements and other circumstances surrounding this particular fixture and to take the correct action to ensure this situation is never repeated.

1:58 Brendan Rodgers feels Celtic should have won by more Brendan Rodgers feels Celtic should have won by more

"Our priority will always be to ensure our supporters enjoy a safe and positive experience at Celtic Park. We will be doing all we can to make sure this continues to be the case at all times."

Of the incident, Celtic fan Martin Lennon told Sky Sports News: "The scenes were shambolic. After being refused access down London Road, I tried to go through the Janefield Street tunnel - the main route round the stadium.

2:29 Steven Gerrard says the referee cost Rangers the game against Celtic Steven Gerrard says the referee cost Rangers the game against Celtic

"When I got there I found myself among thousands of supporters who were blocked from using the tunnel. There was no warning, no explanation, nothing over the PA system, no details about alternative routes and only a handful of police.

"All they did was close the tunnel and left everyone to work it out for themselves. Tens of thousands of people use that tunnel on match days. It is the main route around the ground.

"I saw hundreds of people climbing into the Eastern Necropolis to get around the stadium and no police or security giving any alternative."