Rangers 6-0 Bury: Steven Gerrard's first game ends in easy win

Steven Gerrard oversaw a 6-0 win in front of over 41,000 fans at Ibrox

Steven Gerrard enjoyed a winning start to his job as Rangers manager, beating Bury 6-0 in a friendly at Ibrox.

Over 41,000 were in attendance as Gerrard handed five Rangers players debuts from the start against the League Two side; goalkeeper Allan McGregor returned in a Gers shirt after six years, alongside Connor Goldson, Nikola Katic, Jon Flanagan and Scott Arfield.

Jamie Murphy scored the opening goal for Rangers

Jamie Murphy opened the scoring with just seven minutes on the clock with a close-range rebound, before Katic netted a debut goal on 30 minutes after a mistake from Bury goalkeeper Matthew Hudson.

It was 3-0 shortly after through Arfield on the rebound again from Murphy's shot, and Arfield scored his second and Rangers' fourth after the break from young winger Glenn Middleton's assist.

1:14 Rangers manager Steven Gerrard found plenty of positives in their 6-0 victory over Bury, but says there is 'tons of work to do' at the club Rangers manager Steven Gerrard found plenty of positives in their 6-0 victory over Bury, but says there is 'tons of work to do' at the club

It was 5-0 through Alfredo Morelos' back-post finish from Josh Windass' cross, and young striker Zak Rudden rounded off the win late on from close range.

Rangers next game comes in the Europa League first qualifying round first leg against Macedonian side Shkupi at Ibrox on Thursday.

Steven Gerrard and former team-mate Gary McAllister on the bench at Ibrox

Gerrard said after the game his side are ready for their first competitive clash of the season.

"We are ready, we are ready for the challenge. The expectation and pressure will be completely different to today.

"After last year of course there will be more pressure and more eyes on us, but I'm confident come kick-off that they will be ready to go."