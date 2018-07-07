Rangers have called for Murdoch MacLennan's resignation from the SPFL

Rangers have issued a statement calling for Murdoch MacLennan to resign from the SPFL.

In May, Rangers chairman Dave King called for an independent investigation into MacLennan's appointment as non-executive chairman of Irish-based Independent News & Media Group (INM).

Dermot Desmond, Celtic's majority shareholder, is listed as a major shareholder in INM - which publishes titles including the Irish Independent and Belfast Telegraph - along with Denis O'Brien, who has a minor stake in rivals Celtic.

However, the SPFL has refused to hold an investigation into MacLennan's appointment, determining there is no conflict of interest.

The Rangers board said, in a statement on the club's website: "In the interests of proper governance, transparency and integrity the SPFL should have agreed to an independent investigation of this extremely serious matter and should not have refused to answer all questions and address the genuine concerns put to them in a formal letter by Rangers.

"Now, however, and because there is no route of appeal against this decision, Rangers is left with no alternative but to call for Mr MacLennan to stand down as SPFL chairman.

"Apart from this being the correct course of action under the circumstances, it would also be the honourable thing to do.

"Rangers believes that Mr MacLennan cannot be considered fit and proper to continue in his role as SPFL chairman as he is now obliged to recuse himself from meetings and decision-making processes which could impact on member clubs.

"The SPFL needs a chairman that can openly participate in all meetings."