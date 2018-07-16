Rangers News

Rangers loan Eduardo Herrera to Mexican side Santos Laguna

Last Updated: 16/07/18 5:52pm

Rangers striker Eduardo Herrera has joined Santos Laguna on loan

Rangers striker Eduardo Herrera has joined Mexican side Santos Laguna on a 12-month loan deal.

Herrera previously played on loan there when Pedro Caixinha was manager of Santos, who have a partnership arrangement with Celtic.

The 29-year-old was signed again by Caixinha for Rangers last summer but only scored two goals in 24 appearances and had been sidelined by new boss Steven Gerrard during pre-season.

Herrera has made nine appearances and scored three goals for Mexico.

