Rangers loan Eduardo Herrera to Mexican side Santos Laguna

Rangers striker Eduardo Herrera has joined Santos Laguna on loan

Rangers striker Eduardo Herrera has joined Mexican side Santos Laguna on a 12-month loan deal.

Herrera previously played on loan there when Pedro Caixinha was manager of Santos, who have a partnership arrangement with Celtic.

The 29-year-old was signed again by Caixinha for Rangers last summer but only scored two goals in 24 appearances and had been sidelined by new boss Steven Gerrard during pre-season.

Herrera has made nine appearances and scored three goals for Mexico.