Steven Gerrard is backed to succeed at Rangers by former boss Mark Warburton

Former Rangers boss Mark Warburton believes new manager Steven Gerrard will "relish" the challenge this season.

Warburton enjoyed early success at Rangers after taking over in June 2015, leading the club to a Scottish Championship league title, and Scottish Challenge Cup win in his first season in charge.

However, he could not repeat the success in the Scottish Premiership, and left Rangers in controversial circumstances in February 2017.

Warburton believes Gerrard has already started his spell in charge well after getting fans on board, and has been doing good business in the transfer market.

"He [Gerrard] has bought some very good players, the likes of Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic," Warburton said.

"I think he'll relish it, he'll relish the excitement that comes with the games, he'll relish the demands of the crowd and he'll relish playing at Ibrox as well".

Despite his huge playing success in England, Warburton wonders how the Liverpool legend will adapt to life in the Scottish league.

The former Nottingham Forest boss said: "Aberdeen away is a tough first fixture. The Old Firm games are all important up against the old boss Brendan (Rodgers), so that'll be intriguing.

"Also in Scotland you have the tougher games, you go to some artificial surfaces, smaller grounds so he has to deal with that side of the game as well."

Having played in front of large, passionate crowds at Anfield during his Liverpool playing career, Warburton believes that the crowds at Ibrox will be something for Gerrard to enjoy.

He added: "50,000 fantastic supporters and I'm sure Steven will be used to that and enjoy every minute of it".

Watch Gerrard's first Scottish Premiership game in charge of Rangers against Abderdeen on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.