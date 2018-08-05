Rangers' deal for Bournemouth's Jack Simpson delayed

Jack Simpson could be heading to Rangers

Rangers' deal for Bournemouth centre-back Jack Simpson is on hold because of a potential injury to Nathan Ake, according to Sky Sources.

It is understood Bournemouth had an agreement with Rangers to send the defender on loan to Ibrox but this has been delayed due to Ake.

The defender picked up a knock during their friendly against Marseille on Saturday and will be checked by the club's medical team.

However, the injury is not thought to be serious but a deal for Simpson will only be approved once Ake's fitness is assured.

Simpson made his debut for Eddie Howe's side in the League Cup against Middlesbrough where he scored the opener in the 3-1 victory.

Nathan Ake signed for Bournemouth permanently from Chelsea last summer

Following his impressive debut. he featured in Bournemouth's quarter-final 2-1 loss to Chelsea in the same competition.