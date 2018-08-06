Steven Gerrard's ref conspiracy claims absurd, says Andy Walker

0:45 Andy Walker has dismissed Steven Gerrard's conspiracy theory is absurd Andy Walker has dismissed Steven Gerrard's conspiracy theory is absurd

Former Celtic striker Andy Walker says it is "absurd" for Steven Gerrard to suggest that referees treat Rangers differently.

The new Rangers boss was critical of the officials after his first game in charge against Aberdeen finished 1-1.

Rangers ended the match with 10-men after Alfredo Morelos was sent off for kicking out at Scott McKenna in the 12th minute.

Gerrard said: "It seems like the world is against us but we'll make sure we get better for that because it looks like some more decisions will go against us as the season goes on.

1:21 Gerrard complains about referring decisions against Rangers Gerrard complains about referring decisions against Rangers

"We need to try and use it to our advantage. It's not just today, I believe it's been happening for seasons. That's just my opinion."

Walker, who played 150 times for Cetic, told Sky Sports News: "I don't know who he's been listening to in the background at Rangers.

"I think you get one or two idiots at every club but to suggest that there's some sort of wider conspiracy against Rangers is absurd.

"There's not a club in the land that can come up with bizarre refereeing decisions over the years and Rangers are no different in that regard.

2:02 Aberdeen 1-1 Rangers Aberdeen 1-1 Rangers

"I think he should concentrate on his team who played a lot of good stuff yesterday.

"The big plus is that they looked a lot stronger defensively, they're not giving away cheap goals and I think that's something they can build on.

"They certainly need a bit more from middle to front, especially a main focal point of their attack. I think that's why they're interested in signing Kyle Lafferty from Hearts."

Rangers looked set for all three points until Bruce Anderson cancelled out James Tavernier's first-half penalty.

Walker thought Rangers deserved to win but says there are far greater challenges ahead.

Alfredo Morelos was sent off in Rangers' Scottish Premiership opener at Aberdeen

"It's not Steven Gerrard's job to get the better of Aberdeen, he needs to get the better of Celtic," Walker said.

"He needs to be a class above Celtic, that's his job and that's going to be a really tall order.

"I think it needs small steps. They were better than Aberdeen yesterday but there's still a lot of work to do in that Rangers squad, I think they need more options."