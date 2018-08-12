Rangers discipline concerns Steven Gerrard after red card against St Mirren

0:54 Steven Gerrard has warned players on discipline after seeing another red Steven Gerrard has warned players on discipline after seeing another red

Steven Gerrard has warned his Rangers players they need to behave after seeing them reduced to 10 men for the second week running.

Alfredo Morelos was back in the Ibrox line-up on Sunday after having his dismissal at Aberdeen overturned on appeal and gave Gers the lead against St Mirren.

Stand-in skipper Connor Goldson nodded a second, but what was building into an impressive display was spoiled when Ross McCrorie was sent off for a last-man lunge on new St Mirren striker Nicolai Brock-Madsen.

Gerrard had no complaints with referee Don Robertson's decision, but admits he is growing concerned after revealing he had to curtail new signing Borna Barisic's debut when the Croatian also picked up a booking.

"I'm very happy with the result and performance in the circumstances," said Gerrard after the 2-0 win.

"Again, we've gone down to 10 men. I thought that was the correct decision. The referee got that one right. The response from my team, every single one of them rolled their sleeves up and did what they had to do.

"I was pleased with the clean sheet in the circumstances. I would have liked to keep 11 on the pitch and maybe win the game more emphatically, but at the end of the day it's all about three points.

Ross McCrorie gets an early bath at Ibrox against St Mirren

"The sending-off was completely different to last week when we felt hard done by, said our piece and got justice in terms of the decision being overturned.

"I thought the officials were really, really good today. I've spoken to the team and praised them for the result.

"But I've also spoken about discipline and composure out there. It's difficult enough with 11 men. We're picking up too many red and yellow cards for my liking. But we'll learn, grow and keep going."

Gerrard saw Morelos and Lassana Coulibaly go down with knocks near the end, but hopes both will be fine for Thursday's Europa League trip to Maribor.

And he has not given up hope of welcoming back Ryan Jack for the clash with the Slovenians.

The Ibrox boss, who refused to discuss rumours he is set to step up his move for Hearts' Kyle Lafferty this week, said: "Ryan Jack is progressing well. I'm more confident of him being available now than I was a couple of days after Aberdeen. But he still has to come into a full training session."

Saints boss Alan Stubbs added: "It's tough enough as it is when you come to Ibrox and try to get a result, but we've gifted Rangers two goals.

"That's what makes it even more disappointing. Danny Muller hit the crossbar and on another day that might go in. They are the things you need to fall for you in these games."