Rangers boss Steven Gerrard warns Bordeaux off new bid for Alfredo Morelos

Alfredo Morelos is wanted by Bordeaux

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is ready to reward Alfredo Morelos with a bumper new deal after warning Bordeaux not to bother making a fresh bid.

The Gers claimed the 0-0 draw in Maribor to book a slot in the Europa League play-offs - but Gerrard's preparations were disrupted on the eve of the clash in Slovenia when he received a £3.75m bid for his striker from the Ligue 1 club.

The "derisory" offer was immediately rejected but reports in France say Bordeaux chiefs are set to make a second attempt.

Bordeaux are on the lookout for fresh firepower after sanctioning the £4.5m sale of striker Gaetan Laborde to Montpellier on Thursday, having also recently sold winger Malcom to Barcelona for £36.5m.

Steven Gerrard saw his side progress in the Europa League on Thursday

But Gerrard insists he will fight all attempts to sell Ranger's top scorer from last season.

He said: "It's the right decision to reject it, it's nowhere near high enough. It's a player we don't want to sell and have no ambitions too.

"Teams can't think they can knock at our door and pinch our best players for derisory bids. It's not going to happen.

"For me, I want him to stay. I want him to sign a new deal on improved terms and help the rest of us be successful moving forward.

"I'm wise enough to know that every single player on the planet has a price - but the message to Bordeaux is we don't want to sell.

"If they want the player then they need to show some respect and come blow us out the water with a massive, massive bid. Otherwise, don't pick the phone up."