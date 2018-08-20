Rangers fully expecting Ufa to turn up for first leg of Europa League play-off

Rangers are fully expecting FC Ufa to turn up for the first leg of their Europa League play-off tie, despite the Russian club anticipating problems obtaining British visas.

Sky Sports News understands that the Russian Premier League side are scheduled to land in Glasgow on Wednesday and are booked into a hotel in the city for the same day.

They will then train at Ibrox on Wednesday evening.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard celebrates his side's aggregate win in the Europa League against Maribor

Ufa's president Shamil Gazizov says he hopes his players and staff will receive visas to fly to the UK on Tuesday.

"At the moment, almost all the players have applied for a UK visa, the whole issue should be decided within 24 hours, and if everything goes well, tomorrow we will receive the necessary documents," he told Russian press agency TASS.

The club have had a short turnaround from their last game in Luxembourg against Progres Niederkorn on Thursday, meaning a limited time for the entire team to be issued UK visas via the normal process in time for Thursday's match in Glasgow.

Meanwhile, the process for Rangers to travel to Russia for the return leg is said to be well underway.

Rangers beat Maribor 3-1 on aggregate

The winner of this tie will advance to the group stages of the Europa League.

Rangers have come through qualifying rounds against Shkupi, NK Osijek of Croatia and Maribor to reach the play-offs.