Rangers appoint Hong Kong-based shareholder Julian Wolhardt as director

Rangers have made Hong Kong-based shareholder Julian Wolhardt a new director of the club.

Wolhardt, a Danish national, bought a 4.5 per cent stake in the club from Mike Ashley in June 2017.

His appointment comes 10 days before a general meeting is held at the club over a proposed share issue.

Documents registered with Companies House show Wolhardt has joined the plc board and become a "person with significant control".

Wolhardt is chief operating officer of Hong Kong-based Dehong Capital Partners. He was married in Scotland and previously worked for Asian Investment firm KKR when it bought a large stake in German side Hertha Berlin.

Chairman Dave King has hailed Wolhardt's decision to invest as "exciting"

After initially acquiring his shareholding, Wolhardt stressed his love of the country of Scotland and his desire to build Rangers in a commercial sense.

"I have a long held love for Scotland and football and I am keen to see Rangers FC unlock its considerable commercial potential."

Chairman Dave King claimed at the time that Wolhardt's decision to invest was "exciting" for the club.

Meanwhile, Rangers' Russian Europa League opponents, Ufa, have confirmed they have secured the necessary visas to travel for their play-off first leg at Ibrox on Thursday following reports they might struggle to complete the process in time.