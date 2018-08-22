Rangers winger Jamie Murphy ruled out for remainder of season

Jamie Murphy was stretchered off at Kilmarnock on Sunday

Rangers have confirmed winger Jamie Murphy will miss the remainder of the season with a serious knee ligament injury.

Murphy was stretchered off during the 3-1 Betfred Cup win over Kilmarnock on Sunday and initial fears were that the former Brighton forward had suffered a serious injury on Rugby Park's plastic pitch.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard said earlier in the week that doctors would have to wait for the swelling in Murphy's knee to go down before being able to provide an update on his likely recovery time.

Scans have now revealed Murphy damaged his anterior cruciate ligament and will not be back in Gerrard's plans until next season.

Speaking at Rangers' press conference before Thursday's Europa League clash with Russian side FC Ufa, Gerrard said: "Jamie has been excellent for me since day one.

"We are trying to help him in every way we can to give him all the support he needs as he is a huge player for us.

"The important thing now is the player and his care and we will ensure he sees the experts and support him along his recovery."