Rangers have momentum for Celtic clash, says Lee McCulloch

Former Rangers captain Lee McCulloch says Steven Gerrard’s side have the momentum going into next weekend’s Old Firm clash at Celtic Park.

Rangers remain unbeaten this season, but have drawn two of their three league matches and sit one point behind their rivals Celtic, who have managed consecutive league wins since an opening day-defeat to leaders Hearts.

Rangers were denied all three points on Sunday by a 94th-minute strike from Peter Hartley in a 3-3 draw with Motherwell.

McCulloch, who made over 200 appearances for Rangers during eight seasons at Ibrox, has been impressed with how Gerrard has started.

"While the result was not there [against Motherwell], I think the momentum is with Rangers," McCulloch said.

"Celtic Park is a very tough place to go, it tests your character and you need to be able to defend as a team but I think Rangers have shown that this season.

"Celtic have not started the season up to their own standard, but I think this will be a different game. Old Firm games are always different, form goes out the window."

Steven Gerrard remains unbeaten as Rangers manager

Both sides are in action in the Europa League on Thursday, with Celtic hosting FK Suduva, while Rangers face a 4,000-mile round trip to Russian side FC Ufa for their second leg tie.

"Rangers playing in Russia, you could say makes a difference but not for me. I don't think anybody at Rangers will be using that as an excuse.

"In these Old Firm games, you can get through anything on adrenaline. It is going to be really exciting.

"It is a chance for each manager and for all the new players to set out a statement of intent for the season ahead."