Rangers in talks with Osijek over winger Eros Grezda

Rangers are in talks with Osijek over the transfer of Albania international Eros Grezda.

Grezda was in Glasgow on Monday night as negotiations continue between Rangers and the Croatian club.

A fee is still to be agreed, but it is understood Rangers could pay around £2m for the winger, who would need a work permit before being eligible to play for the Ibrox side.

The 23-year-old has six caps for Albania, and would be a direct replacement for Jamie Murphy, who has been ruled out for the season with a knee injury sustained against Kilmarnock in the Betfred Cup.

If the deal goes through, Grezda would be Rangers' second signing from Osijek, after his former team-mate Borna Barisic joined Steven Gerrard's side earlier this month.

Rangers knocked Osijek out in the second round of Europa League qualifying but Grezda did not play in either leg of the tie due to injury.