Rangers closing in on deal for defender Gareth McAuley

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard expects to sign Northern Ireland centre-back Gareth McAuley "in the coming days".

The 38-year-old is a free agent, having left West Brom after they were relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season.

McAuley was a regular for West Brom following his arrival from Ipswich in 2011, and made over 200 appearances for the Baggies.

He has also been a stalwart member of the Northern Ireland squad, having earned 79 caps and lined up at Euro 2016, where he scored during a 2-0 win over Ukraine.

Rangers were beaten 1-0 by Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday

McAuley is now poised to become the 15th signing made by Gerrard since he took charge at Ibrox in the summer.

Rangers are seventh in the Scottish Premiership following Sunday's 1-0 derby loss at Celtic.