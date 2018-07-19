Salford sign Adam Rooney from Aberdeen

Adam Rooney has joined Salford City

National League side Salford City have signed striker Adam Rooney from Aberdeen for an undisclosed fee.

Rooney had been with the Dons since January 2014 and he scored 88 goals in all competitions.

Salford are part-owned by former Manchester United stars Phil Neville, Gary Neville, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs.

The addition of Rooney follows the signing of Peterborough midfielder Danny Lloyd earlier this week.

A statement on Salford's official website read: "This week Salford City agreed an undisclosed fee with Aberdeen to bring Adam Rooney to the Peninsula Stadium.

"It's a fantastic signing and further indication, if any was needed, that the Ammies mean business yet again.

"We'd like to extend a warm welcome to Adam as the club enters yet another exciting chapter, this time in the National League."

Salford City were crowned champions of the National League North last season

Rooney told the Aberdeen website: "I can't thank the fans enough for what they have done. Also everyone around the club, it is a real family club.

"It's not an easy decision, when you have become so close to the club.

"I just felt my time was coming to an end here and the opportunity came up at Salford. The plans and ambitions Salford have really intrigue me.

"The reason I came here (to Aberdeen), was to work with the gaffer (Derek McInnes). We have had a great relationship and this is the happiest I have been at a club throughout my career.

"It's a brilliant club to play for and hopefully the club's going to continue to have more success."