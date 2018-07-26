Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes pays tribute to Burnley after Europa League draw

1:20 European football is a huge boost for us, says Derek McInnes European football is a huge boost for us, says Derek McInnes

Burnley fully deserved their equaliser in Thursday night's Europa League 1-1 draw, says Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes.

Gary Mackay-Steven's early penalty had the hosts ahead in the first leg of the second qualifying round tie at Pittodrie, only for Sam Vokes to smash in for the Premier League visitors with 10 minutes remaining.

McInnes said: "We ran out of legs a wee bit. It's nothing new. In that first game in Europe it's difficult to sustain your energy levels.

"But after that game the strength in the legs will be so much better next week, and we're still in the game. It's a cup tie.

"We are disappointed not to have won the game after taking the lead and having something to hold on to but nobody could say Burnley didn't deserve their equaliser.

"You could see why they only lost five or six games on the road in the Premier League last season. Their competitive side came out in the second half."

The return leg at Turf Moor is next Thursday.