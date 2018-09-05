Aberdeen's Michael Devlin red-card appeal unsuccessful

Michael Devlin has been banned for one game following his red card against Kilmarnock

Michael Devlin will miss Aberdeen's Premiership game against St Johnstone after the club's appeal against his red card was unsuccessful.

Devlin was dismissed by referee Craig Thomson five minutes into their 2-0 loss to Kilmarnock on Sunday for a last-man foul on opposition forward Eamonn Brophy.

The club received the news on Wednesday that they lost the appeal, resulting in the defender being forced to miss the trip to face fifth-placed Saints after the international break.

"We are extremely disappointed with this outcome," said Aberdeen in a statement.

Scottish Premiership sides can appeal against a red card if can prove that an obvious error has been made.

"It is debatable to say the least," said Dons manager Derek McInnes after the match at Pittodrie.

"We are disappointed with some of the decisions. It is tough when you go down to 10 men so early on."