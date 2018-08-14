Hearts captain Christophe Berra ruled out for six months with hamstring injury

Christophe Berra injured his hamstring against Celtic

Hearts captain Christophe Berra has been ruled out for "approximately six months" after suffering a hamstring injury against Celtic.

Berra was carried off on a stretcher during the first half of Hearts' 1-0 win at Tynecastle on Saturday.

A scan has revealed that Berra has torn his hamstring and Hearts expect the 33-year-old to be out of action "until after the new year".

"It's obviously a very big blow," said Hearts boss Craig Levein.

"I'm gutted for Christophe. He's really never been injured before and has played a number of years at the highest level, so it's really bad luck.

"The reassuring thing is that this year we have squad depth and Aaron Hughes showed his quality when called upon against Celtic, so we have options going forward."

Hearts are currently top of the Premiership and next face Dunfermline in the Scottish League Cup on Saturday.