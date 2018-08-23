Hearts in talks with MK Dons to re-sign Osman Sow

Swedish striker Osman Sow could be on his way back to Hearts

Hearts are in talks with MK Dons striker Osman Sow about a possible return to Tynecastle, according to Sky sources.

Hearts boss Craig Levein is in the market for a new striker following the sale of last season's top scorer Kyle Lafferty to Rangers on a two-year deal, and has turned his attention to Sow.

The 28-year-old, who could be available on loan from the English League Two side, is set to return for a second spell in Scottish football with his former club.

Sow spent two successful seasons in Edinburgh from 2014-2016 under former Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson, who later signed him for MK Dons.

Hearts manager Craig Levein is looking to strengthen his squad before the transfer window shuts

The Swedish striker, who scored 23 goals in 52 games between 2014 and 2016, left Hearts in a £1m move to Henan Jianye in 2016.

Levein has said he is confident the club will bring in a replacement for Lafferty, as well as other new players before the August 31 transfer window closes in Scotland.

He said: "There are a couple of other things I'm looking at, and I'm confident when the window closes we'll be stronger than we are right at this minute in time."