Demetri Mitchell leaves Manchester United to join Hearts on loan

Demetri Mitchell spent last season on loan at Hearts

Manchester United's Demetri Mitchell has returned to Hearts on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance.

The winger spent the second half of last season at Tynecastle - scoring once in nine appearances - before a knee injury ruled him out for two months toward the end of the campaign.

"It was a good loan there last season," Mitchell told ManUtd.com. "I started every game and it was a real experience for me playing in front of big crowds. The fans were behind me all the way and it's a really good atmosphere at Tynecastle.

Man United youngster Demetri Mitchell killing it singing @Drake at his initiation! 🎶



Wait for the whole squad’s reactions! 🙌😂 pic.twitter.com/vX19Qpj3nI — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) July 25, 2018

"It was certainly a great experience last time. I learned a lot from it and it's going to be good to do that again."

Mitchell, who joined United's academy aged 10, won the award for best U23 player for his performances last season.

Before making his move to Scotland, Mitchell scored four goals in 13 Premier League 2 games for United's U23 side.

Mitchell presented with the Denzil Haroun Reserve Team Player of the Season award

Mitchell was part of the squad Jose Mourinho took to the USA for their pre-season tour and has played in all positions on the left-hand side during his career.

The 21-year-old made his Manchester United debut in a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace in May 2017.