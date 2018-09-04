Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon shrugs off 'Judas' comment

0:40 Ray McKinnon admits it was a 'tough decision; to become the Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon admits it was a 'tough decision; to become the Falkirk boss

New Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon admitted he has been "called worse" after being branded a 'Judas' by local media following his departure from Morton after just four months.

McKinnon took charge of Falkirk on Friday on a deal that will take him to the summer of 2020 and moved to the Falkirk Stadium along with his assistant Darren Taylor.

The former Dundee United manager had only been at Morton since May, when he signed a one-year rolling contract, and was subsequently called 'Judas' by local media in the wake of the news he had joined Falkirk.

Speaking about the comment, McKinnon said: "I didn't see but I heard about it. I understand that it was part and parcel of what job we are in, it comes. I have been called worse over the years.

"But anybody in football knows me, anyone at Morton Football Club knows me, anyone at this club knows me, anybody I've worked with in football knows me. It is what it is, football is like this, I can't change it."

Falkirk are currently bottom of the Scottish Championship table after four consecutive defeats to start the season but McKinnon is hoping their run will change.

"We are sitting bottom of the league with no points after four games. I think there is work to be done but I think we are a work in progress as of now," he said.

Hartley left Falkirk by mutual agreement

"I think it is a case of working with the players that are here and improving them, try to get the best out of them.

"They are a good group. Hopefully we can inspire them to be the best they can be and start climbing the league.

"We are not going to change overnight, that's for certain. I think we need to take stock of where we are and I think we have to be realistic we are where we are at the moment.

"It is just about taking steps forward to keep improving and improve the team week in, week out.

"When it comes to January do we add to the team again? We will try our best and at the end of the season just keep improving the team to get back to where they were as a club."