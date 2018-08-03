Cedric Kipre joins Wigan from Motherwell in £1m deal

Cedric Kipre in action for Motherwell

Wigan Athletic have completed the signing of Motherwell defender Cedric Kipre on a three-year contract.

Sky sources say the deal, which is subject to international clearance, is worth £1m.

Kipre will now go into the Wigan squad for Saturday's Sky Bet Championship opener against Sheffield Wednesday.

The 21-year-old defender joined the Fir Park club on an initial one-year deal in July last year after impressing on trial.

He signed a contract extension during the season and went on to make 49 appearances last term, playing as Motherwell lost both the Scottish Cup and League Cup finals.

"Cedric is a strong, powerful and athletic defender, who we have been monitoring for some time," manager Paul Cook told Wigan's website.

Wigan boss Paul Cook

"He is at a great age to develop his game after a really good season with Motherwell and I am looking forward to working with him."

The Ivory Coast centre-half took to Twitter on Friday to thank Motherwell and their fans.

"Thank you Motherwell for this opportunity you gave me," he wrote. "Thanks to every single person involved who helped me feel like at home, all the staff who helped me grow as a player and as a man.

Kipre battles with Moussa Dembele

"Thank you to the fans who sang my name all season, it was amazing to hear that on the pitch. It inspired me and helped me kick on. I'll never forget my time at Motherwell. I wish you all the very best for the season. What a club this is."

Kipre came through the Paris Saint-Germain youth academy before moving to Leicester in 2014 but failed to make a first-team appearance for the Foxes.