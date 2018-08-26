Ligue 1 round-up: Last-gasp Bordeaux stun Monaco

Francois Kamano scored twice for Bordeaux

Bordeaux set aside the uncertainty over their managerial situation to notch an impressive 2-1 win over Monaco in Ligue 1.

Gus Poyet remains suspended by Les Girondins after clashing with the club's board, with reports before Sunday's game suggesting former France striker Thierry Henry had been approached.

After a goalless first half against 2016-17 champions Monaco, Francois Kamano broke the deadlock from a penalty early in the second period after Jemerson fouled Samuel Kalu.

Pietro Pellegri, the 17-year-old recruited from Genoa for £22m in January, equalised from 25 yards just minutes after coming on as a substitute but Jemerson went close to an own goal and then his error allowed Younousse Sankhare to win a second penalty from keeper Diego Benaglio, who redeemed himself by saving from Kalu.

Bordeaux were not to be denied, though, and Kamano struck again two minutes into injury time after good work from Maxime Poundje and Sankhare.

In the evening kick-off, Marseille came from two down to draw 2-2 with Rennes at the Stade Velodrome.

Benjamin Bourigeaud's penalty, after Adil Rami cleaned out Ismaila Sarr, put Rennes ahead and they doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time when keeper Yohann Pele's howler presented Sarr with a tap-in.

Lucas Ocampos halved the deficit after Luiz Gustavo's header came back off the post and after OM's Kostas Mitroglou had a goal disallowed, Ramy Bensebaini's unfortunate own goal levelled the score.

Lille beat Guingamp 3-0 in the day's other match to lie third with seven points from three games.

Xeka and Jonathan Bamba put them two up inside 10 minutes and Bamba struck again before the late sending-off of Guingamp's Christophe Kerbrat.