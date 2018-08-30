Chelsea not interested in signing Nabil Fekir, say Lyon

Chelsea had no interest in signing Nabil Fekir, according to Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas

Chelsea have rejected the chance to sign France World Cup winner Nabil Fekir, according to Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas.

It follows Liverpool's decision to pull out of a deal for the 25-year-old this summer, after it was reported that he underwent a medical and agreed personal terms with the club.

Aulas said: "In the beginning when we thought about our summer transfer window and how to organise the future squad, we thought that he [Fekir] was practically gone.

0:21 'Nabil Fekir was affected by failed Liverpool move' 'Nabil Fekir was affected by failed Liverpool move'

"That's why we have been able to adapt things. We spoke with Chelsea representatives, and they had no interest at all in him.

"From then on, we realised we could change our plans [as he would stay]."

Olivier Giroud said earlier this month that he had spoken to Fekir about a potential move to Chelsea

Fekir returned to Ligue 1 action for Lyon last Friday in their 2-0 win over Strasbourg.

Earlier this month, his France team-mate Olivier Giroud admitted that he had spoken to Fekir about joining Chelsea.

"I spoke to him when we were together in the French national team, when his move to Liverpool fell through," he told Foot Mercato.

"Then we discussed Chelsea, and I even think that Eden said a couple of words to him. We would obviously welcome him, he is a super player."