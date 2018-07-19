Malcom wants to move to Italy and Roma are 'very interested', says winger's agent
The agent of Bordeaux winger Malcom says his client wants to move to Italy, and that Roma are "very interested".
The 21-year-old has attracted the interest of a number of clubs in the Premier League in recent months.
But his agent Fernando Garcia told Italian radio station Tele Radio Stereo: "The player would like to come to Italy and Roma are very interested.
"In the next few hours, I will have a word with Monchi (Roma's director of football)."
As well as Roma, Inter Milan are also keen on signing Malcom, according to Sky Italy.
Bordeaux refused to sell the Brazilian in the January transfer window, but he told Brazilian outlet UOL in February that he had agreed with the French side that he could leave this summer.
Malcom joined Bordeaux from Brazilian side Corinthians in January 2016, and has gone on to score 23 goals in 96 games for the Ligue 1 side.
