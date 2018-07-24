Malcom's agent in Barcelona to discuss move for Bordeaux winger

Bordeaux winger Malcom's agent is in Barcelona to discuss a move for the Brazilian, according to Sky in Germany.

Roma had reached an agreement with Bordeaux to sign the 21-year-old in a deal worth £31.3m, which was subject to a medical, but the player pleaded with his club to permit him speak to Barcelona once he learned of their interest.

A statement released by Bordeaux on Monday read: "FC Girondins de Bordeaux informs you that an agreement has been reached, subject to the signature of the administrative documents, with AS Roma for the transfer of Malcom."

It is understood Malcom will cost around half the price of Willian, another Barcelona target, with Chelsea asking for £70m.

Malcom was a target for Tottenham in January before they signed Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain.

He has scored 23 goals in 96 appearances for the Ligue 1 side who he joined from Brazilian side Corinthians in 2016.

According to Sky in Italy Inter Milan had also shown interest in signing the winger.