Rui Fonte joins Lille from Fulham on season loan

Rui Fonte signed for Fulham from Braga in 2017

Fulham forward Rui Fonte has joined LOSC Lille on a season-long loan, the Premier League club confirmed on Friday.

Fonte made 27 appearances for Fulham in the Sky Bet Championship last season but has not featured in the club's opening three top-flight games this campaign.

The London club are currently 11th, having recorded one win and two defeats, while Lille are third in Ligue 1.

Rui Fonte has joined @losclive on a season-long loan deal, subject to approval by the French Football authorities. 🤝



Everyone at the Club wishes Rui all the best for the season.



📝: https://t.co/S01Ggz40ON #COYW pic.twitter.com/6y4ZQe9GU6 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 31, 2018

The move is subject to approval by the French Football authorities and would see the 28-year-old Portuguese join his brother Jose Fonte, who has previously played for Crystal Palace, Southampton and West Ham.