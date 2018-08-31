Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting joins Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain have signed striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting after his Stoke deal was cancelled by mutual consent.

The 29-year-old joined Stoke in the summer of 2017, going on to make 32 league and cup appearances.

The Stoke website said: "The club would like to take this opportunity to thank Maxim for his efforts and wish him well in the future."

French champions PSG have also completed a deal for left-back Juan Bernat, who has signed a three-year contract after a fee was agreed with Bayern Munich.

Capped seven times by Spain, Bernat has played 115 times for Bayern, winning four Bundesliga titles.