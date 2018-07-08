Jean-Michael Seri does not travel with Nice for pre-season training camp

Jean Michael Seri is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs

Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri has not travelled with the rest of the squad for the club's pre-season training camp, according to Sky sources.

It is understood the 26-year-old has a £35m release clause, which is in place until July 15, and his preference is to move to the Premier League.

Seri has one year remaining on his current contract at Nice and, according to Sky sources, has attracted interest from Chelsea, Fulham, West Ham, Napoli and Sevilla.

Sevilla will step up their interest in the Ivory Coast international if midfielder Steven N'Zonzi leaves the club this summer.

Seri has only one year remaining on his contract at Nice

Sky sources understand Arsenal are in talks to sign N'Zonzi with new manager Unai Emery keen to bolster his midfield options ahead of his first campaign in charge of the Gunners.

Seri, who has previously spent time at ASEC Mimosas and Pacos de Ferreira, has featured over 120 times for Nice, scoring 11 goals.