Barcelona and Sevilla to contest Spanish Super Cup in Morocco

Barcelona will play Sevilla in Tangier on August 12

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has confirmed that the 2018 Spanish Super Cup will be held in Morocco on August 12.

The match, which sees last season's double winners Barcelona take on Copa del Rey runners-up Sevilla, will be held at the Stade Ibn Battouta in Tangier.

It will be the first time the Super Cup has been held outside of Spain and also the first time the trophy will be contested over a single match, rather than two legs.

A statement released by the RFEF on Sunday read: "The Tangier Stadium is one of the modern facilities of our neighbouring country and has a capacity for 45,000 spectators.

"It was inaugurated in 2011 with a friendly match in which Atletico Madrid participated."