La Liga round-up: Atletico Madrid draw, Pellegrino's Alaves win

Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 with Valencia in La Liga

Atletico Madrid were denied a winning start to the new La Liga season as Valencia held them to a 1-1 draw at the Mestalla.

Spain striker Rodrigo cancelled out Angel Correa's first-half effort, with Valencia good value for a point.

Atletico, last season's runners-up, appeared in control when Correa fired home Antoine Griezmann's clever reverse pass after 26 minutes.

Diego Simeone's side boasted the meanest defence in LaLiga last term, conceding only 22 goals in 38 games, but Valencia were deservedly level after 56 minutes.

Daniel Wass' volleyed pass cleared the head of Diego Godin and Rodrigo chested the ball down before lashing it in to the roof of the net.

Atletico had beaten neighbours Real to win the UEFA Super Cup last week, but they showed signs of tiredness in the closing stages.

Gabriel Paulista's superb header struck a post and Jan Oblak made late saves from Wass and former Atletico striker Kevin Gameiro to prevent a surprise Valencia victory.

Mauricio Pellegrino began his Leganes reign with a last-gasp 2-1 defeat at Athletic Bilbao.

The former Southampton manager saw his side fall behind after 28 minutes when teenage defender Peru Nolaskoain glanced home a debut goal.

Jonathan Silva's deflected drive soon brought Leganes level, but Iker Muniain struck a dramatic winner for Athletic in the third minute of stoppage time.