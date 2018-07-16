Real Madrid selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus is 'historic error', says Ramon Calderon

Cristiano Ronaldo is joining Juventus for £105m

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon has criticised the club's decision to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, labelling it a "historic error".

Calderon was president of the La Liga giants when they signed Ronaldo from Manchester United in 2009 for a then-world-record fee of £80m.

Ronaldo won four Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey trophies with Real Madrid, but it was confirmed last week that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would be joining Juventus, for a fee Sky sources understand to be £105m.

Juventus unveil Ronaldo LIVE!

Juventus will unveil Ronaldo on Monday and, speaking to Spanish newspaper Diario AS, Calderon said: "It's very sad that they have sold a player like Cristiano Ronaldo, it's a real pity.

"With what it cost me to sign him, the effort that we made to bring him to Madrid…. Manchester (United) did not want to sell home and it was very difficult.

"And now they have sold him. There isn't a player who scores 60 goals a year for you and is worth to you €100m."

1:05 Graham Hunter reveals the reasons behind Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid. Graham Hunter reveals the reasons behind Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid.

The 67-year-old Calderon went on to explain he believes the fee received for Ronaldo was too low.

He said: "Selling Cristiano is not good news, either for 100 million or a billion. But it is true that we put a clause of a billion euros to discourage those interested in him in the future, but at the same time, to show that there was no other player like him.

"It's a historic error."