Keylor Navas vows to battle Thibaut Courtois for role at Real Madrid

Keylor Navas is currently Real Madrid's No 1 goalkeeper

Keylor Navas has vowed to stay at Real Madrid and fight to remain the club's first-choice goalkeeper, despite Thibaut Courtois' imminent arrival.

It was announced on Wednesday that Real and Chelsea had agreed a deal that will see Courtois move to the Bernabeu, with midfielder Mateo Kovacic moving on loan to Stamford Bridge in return.

Navas has been at Real for four years, and has been their No 1 goalkeeper ever since Iker Casillas left for Porto in the summer of 2015.

The Costa Rica international has won three Champions Leagues and one La Liga title with Real, and is in no mood to simply step aside for Courtois.

Navas said: "Tell everyone loud and clear, I have as much enthusiasm for leaving Madrid as I do for dying."

