Real Madrid to face either Chivas or Asian champions at Club World Cup

Real Madrid will being their FIFA Club World Cup defence in December

Real Madrid will face either Mexican side Chivas or the eventual Asian champions in the semi-finals of this year's FIFA Club World Cup.

Real, and the eventual South American champions, received byes to the last four of the seven-team tournament, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates in December.

Oceania champions Team Wellington will meet UAE champions Al Ain in a preliminary match for the right to play the eventual African champions in the second round.

Whoever comes through that match will face the winners of South America's Libertadores Cup, which is currently at the quarter-final stage and will be decided on November 28.

Guadalajara, the champions of CONCACAF, were drawn against the Asian champions in the other of the two second-round ties.

