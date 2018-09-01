La Liga round-up: Ten-man Atletico Madrid slump at Celta Vigo

Antoine Griezmann fired a blank as 10-man Atletico Madrid was beaten at Celta Vigo

Ten-man Atletico Madrid suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

The hosts had taken four points from their opening two fixtures, but Atletico were expected to present an altogether different challenge.

After a goalless first half, Celta took the lead 43 seconds into the second period when Maxi Gomez took advantage of a slip by Diego Godin to race through and fire a shot past Jan Oblak.

Gomez turned provider in the 52nd minute by sending in the cross for Iago Aspas to head home Celta's second and a miserable afternoon for Atletico was complete when Stefan Savic was sent off for a second yellow card.

Karim Benzema scored twice as Real Madrid maintained their perfect start to the La Liga season with a 4-1 victory over Leganes at the Bernabeu.

After opening their campaign with back-to-back wins over Getafe and Girona, Real were set on their way to another routine success by Gareth Bale's right-footed volley on 16 minutes.

Leganes did get back on level terms midway through the first half when Guido Carrillo sent Real debutant Thibaut Courtois the wrong way from the penalty spot.

But there was no way back for the visitors after Benzema headed Real back into the lead three minutes into the second period.

The striker took his tally to four goals in two games with a neat finish just after the hour mark and Sergio Ramos' spot-kick five minutes later completed the scoring.

Saturday's other scheduled La Liga fixture between Rayo Vallecano and Athletic Bilbao was postponed earlier in the week after the Vallecas Stadium was shut down for safety reasons.