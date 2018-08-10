Villarreal spectacularly unveil former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 10/08/18 10:11am
Former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has been unveiled by Villarreal in spectacular fashion.
What appears as an empty chamber is filled up with smoke before a magician retrieves the Spanish midfielder in front of hundreds of fans.
Cazorla signed with Villarreal after a successful trial with the club following long-term ankle problems.
The Spaniard spent six years at Arsenal before being released this summer.
The 33-year old has signed an initial one-year deal and will want to be the one providing the magic on the pitch this season.
