Villarreal spectacularly unveil former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla

0:24 Watch Santi Cazorla's magical unveiling (credit: Villarreal CF TV) Watch Santi Cazorla's magical unveiling (credit: Villarreal CF TV)

Former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has been unveiled by Villarreal in spectacular fashion.

What appears as an empty chamber is filled up with smoke before a magician retrieves the Spanish midfielder in front of hundreds of fans.

Cazorla signed with Villarreal after a successful trial with the club following long-term ankle problems.

The Spaniard spent six years at Arsenal before being released this summer.

The 33-year old has signed an initial one-year deal and will want to be the one providing the magic on the pitch this season.

Click on the video above to watch Cazorla's unveiling.