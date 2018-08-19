Serie A: Sassuolo shock Inter Milan on opening day

Ivan Perisic (R) was unable to score as Inter Milan lost at Sassuolo

Sassuolo sent big-spending Inter Milan spinning to a shock 1-0 opening-day defeat in Serie A on Sunday.

Domenico Berardi's 28th-minute penalty was enough to see off the visitors, who gave debuts to new signings Kwadwo Asamoah and Lautaro Martinez.

Edin Dzeko scored a late winner as Roma started their Serie A title challenge with a 1-0 victory at Torino.

A slow match came alive in the second half when both sides had their chances, but it was Dzeko who broke the deadlock in the 89th minute when he drilled home a brilliant volley from Dutch forward Justin Kluivert's cross.

Parma's return to Serie A after a five-year absence ended in a 2-2 home draw with Udinese, who fought back from 2-0 down.

Roberto Inglese and Antonino Barilla put Parma in charge by the hour mark but Rodrigo De Paul's 65th-minute penalty was followed by a Seko Fofana equaliser four minutes later.

Adam Nagy saw red as Bologna fell to a 1-0 home defeat by SPAL.

Jasmin Kurtic put the visitors into the lead with 19 minutes left before Hungarian midfielder Nagy was dismissed after receiving his second yellow two minutes from the final whistle.

Elsewhere, Rade Krunic and Francesco Caputo were on target as Empoli won 2-0 at home to Cagliari.

The two fixtures involving Sampdoria and Genoa were postponed following the Morandi Bridge collapse in the city.

Sampdoria will now play Fiorentina on September 19 and AC Milan will host Genoa on October 31.