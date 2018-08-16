Luka Modric's chances of joining Inter Milan from Real Madrid are slipping away

Luka Modric's chances of joining Inter Milan before tomorrow's transfer deadline are slipping out of sight, according to Sky in Italy.

They report a further confrontation between the agents of the midfielder and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has taken place in which it was reiterated the will of the player to leave.

But Perez continues to make a wall and does not want to hear about it, especially after yesterday's defeat to rivals Atletico in the UEFA Super Cup final in Estonia.

According to Sky in Italy, it appears very difficult to see Modric move to the Italian club before the country's 7pm (UK time) deadline on Friday.

They report the 33-year-old Croatia international will continue to behave like a professional and the only thing that can change things is a change of mind from Perez.

Sky in Italy have been reported Inter's pursuit of Modric since the beginning of August and the player has been keen on the switch throughout.

Modric was on the bench on Wednesday as Real - now without Cristiano Ronaldo - succumbed to 4-2 defeat in Tallinn.