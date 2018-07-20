AC Milan win appeal to CAS and free to play in Europa League this season

AC Milan will play in this season's Europa League

AC Milan will be able to play in this season's Europa League after winning their appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Serie A club were banned by UEFA last month after an investigation into their handling of the body's Financial Fair Play rules.

Milan were barred from the next European competition they qualified for, a suspension that would have kicked in straight away since they had secured a place in the 2018-19 Europa League.

They announced their decision to appeal against the sanction soon after it was handed down, and it has now been quashed.

CAS has also referred the case back to UEFA to issue a "proportionate disciplinary measure".

Since the ban was revealed, Milan have undergone an ownership change, with Elliott Management taking over the club after Chinese owner Li Yonghong failed to meet a deadline to make a debt repayment.