Leonardo Bonucci is set to move from Milan to Juventus

AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci has arrived in Turin for a medical ahead of a return to Juventus.

The 31-year-old, capped 80 times by Italy, spent seven years at Juventus before joining Milan last summer.

The move is set to be part of a deal that will take Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain in the opposite direction from Juve to Milan.

