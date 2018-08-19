Former Arsenal and Man Utd forward Robin van Persie misses sitter for Feyenoord

0:49 Robin van Persie missed a sitter for Feyenoord on Sunday Robin van Persie missed a sitter for Feyenoord on Sunday

Former Arsenal and Manchester United forward Robin van Persie missed a sitter for Feyenoord on Sunday, but did end up on the scoresheet.

The Dutch striker opened the scoring in Rotterdam as Feyenoord beat Excelsior 3-0, but later took a touch when handed an open goal, before hitting the crossbar with the goal gaping.

Van Persie moved to Feyenoord midway through last season from Fenerbahce, scoring seven goals in 14 games, and took only 17 minutes to open his Eredivisie account for the season on Sunday, but he'll feel he could have had another.

Jerry St Juste and Jan-Arie van der Heijden rounded off the win for Feyenoord, who finished fourth in the Dutch top flight last term.

