Champions League round-up: Benfica, PSV and Red Star Belgrade reach group stages

Steven Bergwijn celebrates scoring for PSV

Former winners Benfica, PSV Eindhoven and Red Star Belgrade all secured their places in the group stages of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Benfica, champions in 1961 and 1962 and runners-up on five occasions, beat PAOK Salonika of Greece 4-1 away after a 1-1 home draw.

PSV, who beat Benfica in the 1988 final, knocked out BATE Borisov of Belarus 3-0 for a 6-2 aggregate canter.

Red Star, the 1991 champions, left it late as they emerged by the skin of their teeth, coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 at RB Salzburg and advance on away goals after a goalless home encounter.

Benfica made it a ninth straight appearance in the group phase as they overcame a PAOK side who took an early lead through Aleksandar Prijovic,

Skipper Jardel headed an equaliser before PAOK keeper Alexandros Paschalakis conceded a penalty which Eduardo Salvio converted on 26 minutes.

Pizzi made it 3-1 before the break and Salvio added the coup de grace with another spot-kick.

PSV, coached by Mark van Bommel, advanced with goals from Steven Bergwijn and Luuk de Jong in the opening period before Mexican World Cup star Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, whose goal saw off Germany in Russia, finished matters off for the Dutch champions.

Salzburg were for their part left kicking themselves when they slid out having led with two goals from Israeli Munas Dabbur, one from the penalty spot.

El Fardou Ben Nabouhane scored twice in as many minutes midway through the second half to see Red Star advance to the group stage for the first time since the year after their competition win.

For the deflated Austrians it was their unlucky 13th failure to qualify since the 1994/95 season.